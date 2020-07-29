Microsoft joins the Blender Foundation’s Development Fund

The Blender Foundation is an independent public benefit organization with the purpose to provide a complete, free and open source 3D creation pipeline. The Blender Foundation’s Blender is the free and open source 3D creation suite that is available for Windows, Linux and macOS. Recently, Microsoft joined the Blender Foundation’s Development Fund as a Corporate Gold member.

“We at Blender are very proud of this support statement, it’s another important signal that the industry migrates to open source and finds ways to contribute to it,” wrote Ton Roosendaal, Chairman Blender Foundation.

Microsoft makes use of Blender to generate synthetic 3D models and images of humans that can be used to train AI models.

Source: Blender