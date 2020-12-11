Microsoft Bing launches a new recipe search experience

Just in time for the holidays, Microsoft Bing team has recently launched a new recipe search experience. When you search for ‘holiday recipes’ on Bing, you can enjoy this new experience. Instead of ten blue links, Microsoft Bing will now display popular holiday recipes in a new visual format with information like ratings, calories, and others. When you click on an individual recipe, you will get ingredients, nutrition facts and other related information about it.

You can check out the new Bing recipe experience below.

