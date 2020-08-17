Microsoft Bing introduces Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine tracker

Back in March, Microsoft Bing introduced a worldwide coronavirus tracker based on all the data available on the internet. The tracker shows both worldwide and countrywide confirmed cases, active cases and fatal cases.

Simply search for “covid19”, “coronavirus information”, or a related term, and you’ll find a tally of the cases in your geographic region as well as an up-to-date summary of global cases.

Microsoft Bing has now expanded the tracker to include Coronavirus vaccines. In the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine tracker, you can find out the leading vaccine candidates, no.of vaccines in pre-clinical trials and more.

You can check out Bing’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker here.