Microsoft back to basics: spamming users via 'Skype Today' notification on iOS

Some things can never change – the sun is rising from the east, and Microsoft is stopping to push its customers to try its other products. We have seen it so many times in the past, even recently, where Microsoft has found some cheeky way to push its new or less user product to its customers.

Disgruntled users are venting their frustrations online over what they perceive as Microsoft’s increasingly aggressive tactics in promoting its products and features. The complaints center around seemingly random additions to Windows, like the Copilot button replacing the familiar “show desktop” option and unwanted advertisements for Candy Crush.

What’s going on at Microsoft? Have they gone completely crazy?



Forcing random stuff into Windows (Suddenly a copilot button? Candy crush ads? Edge trying to make itself happen again and again?)



And now even the Skype app starts spamming me with random “Skype Today” stuff… pic.twitter.com/jfXWDlUS5w — stacksmashing (@ghidraninja) April 5, 2024

The latest target of user ire is the Skype app, which has apparently begun bombarding users with “Skype Today” notifications. The situation has gotten so bad that some users report actively advising others against using Microsoft products altogether.

Social media users reacted in various ways, ranging from amusement to annoyance. Some questioned why anyone would still be using Skype (honestly, I would ask this same question as well), while others promoted alternative operating systems like Ubuntu. There was also confusion regarding the current state of Microsoft’s communication platforms, with some users believing Skype had been phased out in favor of Teams.

Skype != Lync != Skype for Business != one of the many versions of Teams

I tried Skype lately and bruh they now force crop the cam of your call partner to fit the screen & considering the skype video quality, it's not only stretched but also looks horrible.

(Game) Screen Sharing is also very low resolution.

Skype is now worse compared to Skype in 2015 — Stefan ?? (@Stefan54_) April 6, 2024

All this may not reflect the broader user experience, but it has happened so often lately that it’s quite worrisome. Raises questions about Microsoft’s strategy and the potential for user backlash against overly promotional tactics.

Here’s how to turn off the notifications

Click on your profile picture.

2. Go to settings.

3. Go to Appearance.

4. Turn off the Enable Today tab at the bottom.