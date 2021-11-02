Microsoft announces new Azure Virtual Machines that deliver better price performance

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft today announced new Azure Virtual Machines that deliver better price performance. These new VMs are suitable for general purpose and memory-intensive workloads. Learn about the new VMs below.

The general availability of the Dv5 and Ev5 Azure Virtual Machine, which deliver up to 15% increased performance for most workloads and can scale up to 96 vCPUs. These work well for most general computing workloads including e-commerce systems.

New Dasv5 and Easv5 Azure Virtual Machines, which are based on the 3rd Generation AMD EPYC?7763v (Milan) processor. These new VMs provide options with and without local disk storage for a lower price of entry. They are ideal for memory-intensive enterprise applications and large relational database servers. This update is generally available.

An upcoming preview of Ebs v5 Azure Virtual Machine, a new memory optimized VM series that delivers up to 300% increase in remote storage performance compared to the Ev4 VMs. The new VMs offer up to 120,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 4,000 MB/s of remote disk storage throughput, making it ideal for data-intensive workloads.

Microsoft today also announced the general availability of the new virtual machines selector that allows customers to select suitable VMs by specifying the category of workload they want to deploy in addition to VM technical specifications, disk storage preferences, region and OS.

The tool then displays a set of recommended VMs and disk storage. Customers can make better budget forecasts with the pricing calculated by adding the VMs to estimate the overall total cost.

Virtual machines selector is now available in 26 different languages.

Source: Microsoft