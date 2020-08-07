Report: Microsoft Azure is working on an AWS Outposts competitor

Microsoft’s Azure Stack portfolio allows you to consistently build and run hybrid applications across your own datacenters, edge locations, and public cloud. Azure Stack portfolio includes three different products: Azure Stack HCI, Azure Stack Hub (previously Azure Stack), and Azure Stack Edge (previously Azure Data Box Edge). According to the latest report from ZDNet, Microsoft is planning to add one more product to its Azure Stack portfolio. This new product is codenamed “Fiji” and it will be a competitor to AWS Outposts.

What is AWS Outposts?

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a consistent hybrid experience. AWS Outposts is suitable for workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, or local data storage. Also,Â AWS Outposts offers you the same AWS hardware infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to build and run your applications on premises and in the cloud for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

According to the report, the upcoming Azure Stack “Fiji” will be different from Azure Stack Hub in the following ways:

Fiji will only work with Microsoft provided hardware.

Fiji can be managed via Azure Arc.

Even though it was mentioned in the ZDNet report, I think Azure Stack Fiji will require an active internet connection. As expected, Microsoft declined to comment on Azure Stack “Fiji”.

Source: ZDNet