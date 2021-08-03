Check out the official intro video of the new Azure product family icon

Back in May, Microsoft announced the updated Azure “A” icon. The new Azure icon is based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design System, and it represents the unity of Azure within the larger Microsoft family of product icons.

Invent with purpose. The new Azure icon feels like a natural part of the Microsoft family. It embodies the qualities we want Azure to stand for: innovative, modern, and familiar. A modern icon for the World’s Computer.

Microsoft Design team today published the below official intro video of the new Azure icon. The animations in the video are incredible, check them out.