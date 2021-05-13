Microsoft brings Azure Health Bot to eight new regions

Azure Health Bot is already available in East U.S. and West Europe regions. Microsoft yesterday announced the availability of Azure Health Bot in following new regions:

West U.S. 2

East U.S. 2

South Central U.S.

UK South

North Europe

Southeast Asia

Australia East

India Central

Microsoft is also adding 16 additional languages to the built-in symptom checker which contains healthcare information about conditions, doctors, and medications. You can find the supported language list below.

English (en-US)

Chinese (Simplified) (zh-Hans)

French (fr-FR)

German (de-DE)

Italian (it-IT)

Spanish (es-ES)

Arabic (ar-SA)

Portuguese (pt-PT)

Portuguese – Brazilian (pt-BR)

Russian (ru-RU)

Dutch (nl-NL)

Estonian (et-EE)

Polish (pl-PL)

Slovak (sk-SK)

Turkish (tr-TR)

Ukrainian (uk-UA)

Source: Microsoft