Microsoft brings Azure Health Bot to eight new regions

Microsoft Azure Healthbot Service

Azure Health Bot is already available in East U.S. and West Europe regions. Microsoft yesterday announced the availability of Azure Health Bot in following new regions:

  • West U.S. 2
  • East U.S. 2
  • South Central U.S.
  • UK South
  • North Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • Australia East
  • India Central

Microsoft is also adding 16 additional languages to the built-in symptom checker which contains healthcare information about conditions, doctors, and medications. You can find the supported language list below.

  • English (en-US)
  • Chinese (Simplified) (zh-Hans)
  • French (fr-FR)
  • German (de-DE)
  • Italian (it-IT)
  • Spanish (es-ES)
  • Arabic (ar-SA)
  • Portuguese (pt-PT)
  • Portuguese – Brazilian (pt-BR)
  • Russian (ru-RU)
  • Dutch (nl-NL)
  • Estonian (et-EE)
  • Polish (pl-PL)
  • Slovak (sk-SK)
  • Turkish (tr-TR)
  • Ukrainian (uk-UA)

Source: Microsoft

