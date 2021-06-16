Microsoft announces new services in Azure for Operators to accelerate 5G and edge monetization

In September 2020, Microsoft announced Azure for Operators, a new initiative to partner with communication service providers around the world to provide core infrastructure, combining Azure cloud, cellular and edge for the lowest latency and largest reach at low cost. Today, Microsoft announced new services to accelerate 5G and edge monetization for operators around the world. Read about them below.

Azure private MEC: Azure private MEC will allow operators and systems integrators to simplify the consumption of secure and private 5G networks and to easily deliver ultra-low-latency networking, applications, and services at the enterprise edge. Also, Azure private MEC is also deployable in space- and power-constrained scenarios in a performant, scalable manner starting with (and incrementing in) 1U form factor server.

Azure private MEC will allow operators and systems integrators to simplify the consumption of secure and private 5G networks and to easily deliver ultra-low-latency networking, applications, and services at the enterprise edge. Also, Azure private MEC is also deployable in space- and power-constrained scenarios in a performant, scalable manner starting with (and incrementing in) 1U form factor server. Azure Network Function Manager: A fully managed cloud-native orchestration service that lets you deploy and provision network functions in Azure private MEC for a consistent hybrid experience.

A fully managed cloud-native orchestration service that lets you deploy and provision network functions in Azure private MEC for a consistent hybrid experience. Metaswitch Fusion Core: Metaswitch Fusion Core is a fully containerized 5G Core solution that supports all network functions needed for connecting IoT devices over 4G or 5G radio networks.

Metaswitch Fusion Core is a fully containerized 5G Core solution that supports all network functions needed for connecting IoT devices over 4G or 5G radio networks. Affirmed Private Network Service (APNS): A fully managed and configurable private cellular network offering, enabling mobile network operators and managed service providers (MSPs) to run private LTE and 5G core networks for enterprises. APNS is also the only operator-integrated solution to provide secure mobility across multiple enterprise sites.

You can learn more about these services from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft