Microsoft announces new Azure for Operators initiative

Microsoft today announced Azure for Operators, a new initiative to partner with communication service providers around the world to provide core infrastructure, combining Azure cloud, cellular and edge for the lowest latency and largest reach at low cost. Azure for Operators will allow communication service providers to create:

advanced industry solutions based on ultra-reliable, low latency connections to AI and machine intelligence

signature consumer experiences with new forms of mixed reality content

an ecosystem of developers that can rapidly innovate on top of the capabilities unlocked by the 5G network

“Today starts a new chapter in our close collaboration with the telecommunications industry to unlock the power of 5G and bring cloud and edge closer than ever. We’re building a carrier-grade cloud and bringing more Microsoft technology to the operator’s edge. This, in combination with our developer ecosystem, will help operators to future proof their networks, drive down costs, and create new services and business models,” wrote Jason Zander Executive Vice President, Microsoft Azure.

Back in March, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Affirmed Networks, the industry leader in the virtualization of mobile networks. 100+ telecom operators in over 80 countries around the world have deployed Affirmed’s NFV solutions to deliver 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars, and more. Affirmed solutions enable operators achieve as much as a 90% reduction in operational costs through virtualization.

In May, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Metaswitch. Metaswitch is behind critical networking software, delivering products and solutions worldwide to more than 1,000 communications service providers and network equipment providers.

Microsoft’s approach is built on the above two acquisitions and on the development of Azure Edge Zones.

You can read more about Azure for Operators from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft