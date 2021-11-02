Microsoft announces Azure Container Apps, a serverless application centric hosting service

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft announced the new Azure Container Apps, a serverless application centric hosting service. With Azure Container Apps, developers will not know any info on any underlying VMs, orchestrators, or other cloud infrastructure. They can just execute application code packaged in any container and is unopinionated about runtime or programming model. Apps can scale in response to HTTP requests, events (e.g. storage queue messages, Kafka topics, etc.), or can run as always-on background jobs.

Azure Container Apps is billed based on per-second resource consumption and requests. The first 180,000 vCPU-seconds, 360,000 GiB-seconds, and 2 million requests each month are free. Beyond that, you will be billed on a per second basis based on the number of vCPU-s and GiB-s your applications consume.

