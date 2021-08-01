The Microsoft Arc Mouse is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. It is pocket-friendly and has a BlueTrack sensor that lets you use the mouse on a variety of surfaces. The Arc mouse also features a touch-sensitive scroll tab that has both vibration feedback and accelerated scrolling features. And now, you can now bring home all of these cool technologies at a discounted price.

Microsoft Arc Mouse(Black) is now available at a price point of $54.49, down from $69.99 — a straight $15.20 discount if you do the math.

Microsoft Arc Mouse features

Ultra slim and lightweight. Battery life: Upto 6 months

Snaps flat and slips easily into a pocket or bag

Innovative full scroll plane lets you scroll both vertically. Wireless range: 32.8 feet (10 meters) in open area, and 16.4 feet (5 meters) in office environment

Dimensions: 5.17 x 2.17 x 0.56 inches. Weight: 2.91 ounces (including batteries). Battery: 2 AAA alkaline batteries (included)

Compatibility: Microsoft Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8. Must be Bluetooth 4.0 enabled. Wireless frequency 2.4 GHz frequency range

You can buy the Microsoft Arc Mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.