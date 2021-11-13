We wrote a few days ago that Microsoft had removed WSATools, an APK installer for the Android subsystem for Windows 11, from the Microsoft Store for no clear reason.

Now, after some noise was raised, it seems Microsoft has worked to resolve the issue with the developer (which he called “rightful”) and that the app will be available soon.

Italian developer, Simone Franco, developed a Microsoft Store app that makes it as easy as double-clicking on the APK. His WSATools had the following description.

Gallery

Easy-to-use apk installer for Windows Subsystem for Android™.

WSATools is a simple apk installer for Windows 11’s Subsystem for Android, designed to be intuitive and to make the user instantly feel at home.

Franco notes that the app is already available again via a private link, and should hopefully make it back to the Store soon at this link here.

