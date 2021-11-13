We wrote a few days ago that Microsoft had removed WSATools, an APK installer for the Android subsystem for Windows 11, from the Microsoft Store for no clear reason.

WSATools has currently been removed from the store. Microsoft (not me) pulled the app so it's not available anymore. I have no idea if it was intentional or not, or what are the reasons. I got a mail with zero explanations… Sigh. If anyone can help here, I'd be really grateful — Simone Franco (@Simizfo) November 9, 2021

Now, after some noise was raised, it seems Microsoft has worked to resolve the issue with the developer (which he called “rightful”) and that the app will be available soon.

Microsoft just wrote me a really satisfying mail with all the reasons why WSATools was removed and… the mail contains clear suggestions and how to solve them easily and make the app approved 🙂 that was nice! thanks! — Simone Franco (@Simizfo) November 12, 2021

nah. it's rightful reasons. the blank rejection notice was sketchy, but it turns out it was an error and they even apologized. I really appreciate that now — Simone Franco (@Simizfo) November 13, 2021

Italian developer, Simone Franco, developed a Microsoft Store app that makes it as easy as double-clicking on the APK. His WSATools had the following description.

Gallery

Easy-to-use apk installer for Windows Subsystem for Android™. WSATools is a simple apk installer for Windows 11’s Subsystem for Android, designed to be intuitive and to make the user instantly feel at home.

Franco notes that the app is already available again via a private link, and should hopefully make it back to the Store soon at this link here.