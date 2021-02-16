Microsoft has announced the Xbox Wireless Headset, a high-quality set of headphones designed for next-gen gaming.

Described as bringing “best-in-class audio and chat performance” for Xbox consoles, Microsoft’s new headphones are fine-tuned for gaming with support for spatial audio.

The headset supports low latency, lossless audio for chat and consumption with the ability to use Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spatial sound technology.

“We spent a lot of time in the audio testing chambers trying to characterize and understand how the headset reproduces audio in different room environments. It goes in your living room, game room, and dorm room and we want it to sound the best for all types of audio.” said Erik Garcia, Project Architect and Lead. “In the same way, the team studied game-play to ensure great sounding chat, sensitive mic to prevent background noise.”

To keep chats less annoying, the Xbox Wireless Headset has an auto mute feature that will turn off the microphone when you’re not talking. As a backup, there’s also a manual mute button.

The headset will cost $99.99 USD (GBP 89.99). Pre-orders start today with units being available on March 16th.