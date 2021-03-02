Microsoft announces the preview of Azure Arc-enabled machine learning

Microsoft today announced two new Azure Arc related updates.
First, Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes. Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes allows organizations to manage and govern Kubernetes clusters anywhere. Using Azure Portal, customers can deploy a common set of Kubernetes configurations to their clusters wherever they are.
Second, Microsoft announced the preview of Azure Arc-enabled machine learning. Azure Arc-enabled machine learning extends Azure machine learning capabilities to hybrid and multicloud environments, allowing organizations to run training models where the data lives while leveraging existing infrastructure investments.
Source: Microsoft
