Microsoft announces Messaging extensions support in Outlook on the web

Messaging extensions are already available in Microsoft Teams. At Build 2021, Microsoft today announced the support for Messaging extensions in Outlook on the web. With this support, when users compose a new message in Outlook on the web, they will be able to select a new menu of search-based messaging extensions to choose from. Developers can reuse their Microsoft Teams messaging extension in Outlook on the web.
For example, a user may be able to compose an email and then select a message extension that surfaces tasks from their Teams app to send to teammates
Source: Microsoft
