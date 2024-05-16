Microsoft announces a new Xbox controller for gamers with disabilities

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has announced two developments that expand accessibility options for Xbox players.

First up is the all-new Proteus Controller, a modular marvel created by ByoWave in collaboration with Microsoft’s Designed for Xbox program. This controller throws away the traditional one-size-fits-all approach, allowing gamers to build a controller that perfectly suits their needs.

The Proteus Controller features interchangeable magnetic faceplates with buttons, D-pad, and analog sticks that snap onto various cube-shaped components. With over 100 configurations possible, gamers can create one-handed controllers, split layouts, or whatever design provides them with the most comfortable and effective way to play. The buttons can also be customized through a companion app for even greater control.

The Proteus Controller is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11, and is available to preorder now at a discounted price of $255, with shipments expected this fall.

Alongside the Proteus Controller, Microsoft is also giving its Xbox Adaptive Controller a welcome upgrade. This controller, originally released in 2018, is a go-to among gamers with limited mobility who use it to build custom gaming setups.

The upcoming firmware update will expand the controller’s functionality by allowing each USB port to support up to 12 buttons, a second joystick, and a hat switch. What this means is even more accessibility peripherals can be integrated.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller update will be rolled out to Xbox Insiders in the coming weeks, with a wider release planned for the next few months.

