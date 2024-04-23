Microsoft and Meta’s VR partnership expands to Xbox-branded headsets

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta announced plans to open its Meta Horizon operating system, the software that powers its Quest headsets, to other hardware makers. This move is to create a larger ecosystem for mixed reality (MR) devices, similar to what exists for PCs and smartphones.

As part of this effort, Meta revealed that it is working with companies like Asus, Lenovo, and Xbox to develop new MR devices based on Meta Horizon.

Regarding Xbox, the collaboration builds upon the existing partnership that brought Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to Meta Quest headsets in 2023. This allowed users to play Xbox games on a large virtual screen within the MR space.

The new collaboration is creating a limited-edition Meta Quest headset designed with Xbox in mind. Specific details about the headset weren’t revealed, but it suggests a potential focus on attracting Xbox gamers to the mixed reality world.

This news comes alongside Meta’s efforts to make it easier for developers to build MR apps. The company is lowering barriers between its official Meta Quest Store and App Lab, a platform for less polished apps. Additionally, Meta is developing tools to help mobile app developers bring their creations to the MR space.

Overall, Meta’s announcements signal a shift towards a more open mixed reality ecosystem, with Xbox playing a role in expanding the user base through a co-branded device.

