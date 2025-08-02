Microsoft and HCA Healthcare Bring Digital Hand-Offs to Hospital Nurses With Google Cloud

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

HCA Healthcare launched a new digital app for nurses, developed alongside Google Cloud and piloted in partnership with Microsoft. The software is now being tested across select HCA hospitals with the goal of moving nurse shift change, known as “handoff,” from handwritten notes or verbal updates to a secure digital format.

HCA says the app replaces the old process, where nurses would often scribble on pieces of paper or rely on memory during shift changes. A nurse’s handwritten notes might get lost, and critical information could slip through the cracks. Now, the app stores patient details in a centralized digital record, instantly accessible and updated in real time as care continues. This means the next nurse can review the latest updates right from their phone or a workstation, reducing the risk of missing important symptoms or medication changes.

The handoff app was created as a response to hundreds of interviews with nurses and clinical leaders, according to HCA. Teams contributed feedback throughout the development, and care was taken to align the app’s features with on-the-ground needs. HCA and partners focused on improving speed and clarity in the transfer process, providing peace of mind to both incoming and outgoing staff. Everything is cloud-based, running on Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure, but the experience centers squarely on nurses’ day-to-day demands.

Early use in HCA hospitals shows a major boost: less time is spent switching shifts, and patient data is easier to track between rounds. While the expansion of the app is still underway, HCA says this digital shift, now supported by Microsoft and Google Cloud, rethinks how information moves in hospitals, promising a safer hand-off each and every day.

