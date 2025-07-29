Microsoft’s Copilot Mode Arrives in Edge and Browsing Feels a Little Less Alone Now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft announced Copilot Mode for its Edge browser. This new feature arrives as a built-in chat panel and brings a fresh way to interact with web pages, aiming to make browsing more dynamic and user-driven.

With Copilot Mode, users can chat directly with Edge while surfing. You can ask questions about the article you’re reading, get instant summaries, or pull out quick facts without jumping between tabs. Copilot Mode highlights important information or helps compare prices, pointing out deals as you scan shopping sites. Unlike the traditional sidebar launcher, Copilot Mode docks as a persistent chat. So you can keep the conversation going as you scroll or click on links.

Other recent Microsoft news –

Microsoft says privacy remains a top focus. Copilot Mode works on your current page and deletes previous chat activity when you close the browser or tab. With this, your searches aren’t stuck in memory forever. The interface feels familiar to anyone who has used chatbots, but is tied directly to your real-time browsing. Copilot Mode falls right into Edge’s overall push for smarter, more personal tools. It does make it a tad easier to handle research, planning vacations, or even just figuring out a confusing news story.

Early testers on Windows Insider channels have already given feedback, and Microsoft plans to roll out Copilot Mode broadly as Edge updates over the next weeks.

By anchoring Copilot Mode in the everyday experience of browsing, Microsoft bets users will stick with Edge when faced with information overload or just need a second opinion right at their fingertips.

You may also be interested in reading –