Microsoft Plays Power Broker: FY25 Breakout Shows Businesses Racing to New Heights

Microsoft spotlighted how its customers and partners reshaped their industries in fiscal year 2025, bringing big shifts to energy, media, finance, and health. These announcements highlight concrete outcomes, with Microsoft’s platforms serving as the backbone for ambitious transformations.

BP is using technology from Microsoft to modernize critical field operations and cut emissions, demonstrating how digital tools and cloud computing have pushed decarbonization efforts into real-world sites. At London Stock Exchange Group, machine learning systems are now running at scale, influencing analysis and trade intelligence for thousands of clients without sacrificing security or speed.

In France, AXA leaned on Microsoft to move insurance claims into a digital-first model, speeding up critical responses to high-stakes events like natural disasters. Drug development is getting a shot in the arm too: Novo Nordisk and the Broad Institute are using next-generation tools to sift through genetic data faster, hoping to unlock treatments for diabetes and rare diseases.

Even the entertainment and sports sectors are feeling the push. The Premier League and Adobe, working alongside Microsoft, are bringing new insights and digital features to soccer fans around the globe, reshaping live experiences with creative innovation and data-driven broadcasts.

Microsoft’s own LinkedIn set a new high, connecting more professionals than ever before, with generative tools fueling everything from recruitment to content creation. Across every example, the focus landed squarely on practical changes with faster decision-making, sharper customer experiences, and more resilient operations, with Microsoft’s platforms quietly proving essential.

July’s roundup marks another clear signal: businesses aren’t waiting for distant futures. Instead, they are using what’s available now and moving fast, rewriting entire sectors as a result.

