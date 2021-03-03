Microsoft dashes hopes of a consumer version of the HoloLens in near term

At Ignite 2021 yesterday, Microsoft announced Mesh, an Azure-based cloud platform that will allow anyone to build immersive, multiuser, cross-platform mixed reality apps. Mesh can be used to improve virtual meetings, conduct virtual design sessions, assist remotely better, host virtual social gatherings and more.

In an interview to WSJ, Microsoft Alex Kipman discussed about the possibility of consumer edition of HoloLens. He confirmed that Microsoft is working on getting the technology in its HoloLens to that consumer level. He revealed that HoloLens technology is not ready —in terms of comfort, in terms of immersion, in terms of value- for consumers.

“The technology is not ready—in terms of comfort, in terms of immersion, in terms of value—for consumers. For consumers, you need glasses—socially acceptable glasses. I’m not going to be standing up on stage talking about consumers until we believe we have a headset that’s comfortable enough and immersive enough and socially acceptable enough.” – Alex Kipman.

In a separate interview to Bloomberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft will keep investing in VR and AR, likening it to Microsoft’s decision 10 years ago to go “all in” on cloud computing, which took a while to pay off.

Source: WSJ