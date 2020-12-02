Microsoft announces general availability of Add to OneDrive feature

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Add to OneDrive feature. With this new feature, you can easily add a shortcut to the shared folders directly to OneDrive. Instead of finding shared content based on who shared it and how someone shared it with you, you can access the files directly within your OneDrive. Once created, these shortcuts appear in OneDrive on the web, Windows File Explorer, Mac Finder, Teams, and in the OneDrive mobile apps.

Here’s how you can create shortcuts on OneDrive:

In OneDrive, in the navigation pane, select Shared > Shared with me. Find the folder you want to add, and click the circle in the folder’s tile to select it. Select Add shortcut to My files. Or you can right-click the folder, and then select Add shortcut to My files.

Source: Microsoft