Beginners and enthusiasts looking for an affordable but reliable resin 3D printer will love the discounted ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K on Amazon. Not only will it save you $130, but it will also offer an incredible set of features: accuracy, intuitive controls, and more!

Former users of ANYCUBIC Photon with a 5.5″ screen will see the significant upgrade in ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K through its bigger 6.23″ Monochrome LCD screen. Moreover, it boasts a more durable build with a 4X longer lifespan than an RGB screen. Plus, it has a large build volume measuring 5.19″ x 3.14″ x 6.49″ for sufficient printing space that will allow you to make any shapes of 3D models. That has similar dimensions to a mini rugby ball!

The transparent top cover keeps a 99.95% UV light blocking ratio while allowing you to monitor the printing process safely.

Prints single layer in 1.5S is made possible with ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 K’s rapid prototyping feature. Its max printing speed can reach 50mm/h, which means it only takes 2.5 hours to print a 12cm / 4.7in model. The speedy performance is complemented by HD resolution of 3840 x 2400, 400:1 contrast ratio, 35um XY pixels, and 7% light transmittance. With this, you can print your projects faster with extremely sharp, clear edges and corners.

Fifteen LED lights are placed into a matrix to create an effective and uniform light source with fast printing capabilities.

The unit is compatible with most 3D-printing resin on the market (standard 405nm UV resins and special resins) and ANYCUBIC 3D Printing UV-Curing Resins.

It has a sleek, neat design with a space-saving body, allowing you to place it anywhere with ease.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K has a dedicated and replaceable anti-scratch film above the screen for protection.

