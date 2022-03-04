ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K build volume dimensions
ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K has a large build volume for sufficient printing space that will allow you to make any shapes of 3D models.

Beginners and enthusiasts looking for an affordable but reliable resin 3D printer will love the discounted ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K on Amazon. Not only will it save you $130, but it will also offer an incredible set of features: accuracy, intuitive controls, and more!

  • Former users of ANYCUBIC Photon with a 5.5″ screen will see the significant upgrade in ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K through its bigger 6.23″ Monochrome LCD screen. Moreover, it boasts a more durable build with a 4X longer lifespan than an RGB screen. Plus, it has a large build volume measuring 5.19″ x 3.14″ x 6.49″ for sufficient printing space that will allow you to make any shapes of 3D models. That has similar dimensions to a mini rugby ball!
  • The transparent top cover keeps a 99.95% UV light blocking ratio while allowing you to monitor the printing process safely.
  • Prints single layer in 1.5S is made possible with ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 K’s rapid prototyping feature. Its max printing speed can reach 50mm/h, which means it only takes 2.5 hours to print a 12cm / 4.7in model. The speedy performance is complemented by HD resolution of 3840 x 2400, 400:1 contrast ratio, 35um XY pixels, and 7% light transmittance. With this, you can print your projects faster with extremely sharp, clear edges and corners.
  • Fifteen LED lights are placed into a matrix to create an effective and uniform light source with fast printing capabilities.
  • The unit is compatible with most 3D-printing resin on the market (standard 405nm UV resins and special resins) and ANYCUBIC 3D Printing UV-Curing Resins.
  • It has a sleek, neat design with a space-saving body, allowing you to place it anywhere with ease.
  • ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K has a dedicated and replaceable anti-scratch film above the screen for protection.

