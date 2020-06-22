Microsoft acquires CyberX, an Israel-based IoT security company

CyberX is an Israel-based startup that is developing a cybersecurity platform to reduce IoT/OT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies. CyberX clients include three of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, three of the top 10 US energy utilities; multiple government agencies including the US Department of Energy; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In February this year, CyberX announced a new API-level integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT enabling joint clients to gain a unified view of security across all their managed and unmanaged IoT devices. Last month, we reported that Microsoft is planning to acquire CyberX. Today, Microsoft confirmed that it has acquired CyberX to complement existing Azure IoT Security capabilities. The CyberX platform will continue to be available in a hybrid model supporting both cloud-connected and air-gapped networks.

We will continue to deliver more value to our customers as CyberX is further integrated with Microsoft’s broad portfolio of IoT security offerings in threat protection that span users, endpoints, applications, data and more. – Microsoft.

“CyberX’s technology and team are a great addition to Microsoft,” said Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, Corporate Vice President, Cloud & AI Security CTO, and Israel R&D Center GM. “With CyberX’s expertise and innovative platform, together with Microsoft’s exciting security products, Microsoft is offering a powerful and scalable solution that accelerates digitalization for enterprises at all phases of their IoT/OT journey.”

“By joining forces with Microsoft, we will rapidly scale our business and technology to securely enable digital transformation for many more organizations,” said Nir Giller, co-founder, GM International, and CTO of CyberX. “Together, CyberX and Microsoft provide an unbeatable solution for gaining visibility and a holistic understanding of risk for all IoT and OT devices in your enterprise.”

Back in 2018, Microsoft announced that it will invest $5 billion in the Internet of Things over the next four years which will help its customers transform their businesses using connected solutions. Microsoft’s IoT platform spans cloud, OS and devices, so it is uniquely positioned to offer holistic IoT solutions to so any customer—regardless of size, technical expertise, budget, industry or other factors.

Source: Microsoft, CyberX