Microsoft to acquire CyberX, an Israel-based IoT security company

CyberX is an Israel-based startup that is developing a cybersecurity platform to reduce IoT/OT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies. CyberX clients include three of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, three of the top 10 US energy utilities; multiple government agencies including the US Department of Energy; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In February this year, CyberX announced a new API-level integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT enabling joint clients to gain a unified view of security across all their managed and unmanaged IoT devices.

Yesterday, a new report emerged online claiming that Microsoft is in talks to acquire CyberX for about $165 million. CyberX is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms. Microsoft is expected to officially announce the transaction in the coming weeks.

Back in 2018, Microsoft announced that it will invest $5 billion in the Internet of Things over the next four years which will help its customers transform their businesses using connected solutions. Microsoft’s IoT platform spans cloud, OS and devices, so it is uniquely positioned to offer holistic IoT solutions to so any customer—regardless of size, technical expertise, budget, industry or other factors.

