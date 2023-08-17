Microsoft 365 Stream has a new redesigned icon

Microsoft 365 Stream will be getting a new redesigned icon in the future, which leaves behind its pointy angles, for curvier ones, while keeping the same red color.

The redesigned icon was shared in the Discord Microsoft 356 Hub, then uploaded to Twitter by this Twitter (X) user.

Upcoming redesigned Microsoft 365 Stream icon found by localhost. and shared in Microsoft 365 Hub https://t.co/xQNrNGaDlu More upcoming icons will be shared there.#FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/1M2VU0Brl8 — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) August 16, 2023

As you can see, not much is changed when it comes to the icon’s design, and if you’re not paying attention, you might not even notice the difference, at first. However, this upcoming icon borrows Windows 11’s overall design, which is a more familiar design, with round angles and 3D aspects.

We don’t know when Microsoft will update the Microsoft 365 Stream icon, but it has been long overdue.

What do you think about it? Let us know.