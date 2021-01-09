Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 15-month subscription with Norton 360 Antivirus available for just $75

Microsoft 365

As part of its Combo Deal offers, Newegg is now offering a great deal on Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get a Microsoft 365 Family 15-month subscription along with a Norton 360 Standard antivirus 15-month subscription for just $75.

Microsoft 365 subscription highlights:

  • Microsoft 365 can be shared with your family, up to 6 people
  • Microsoft 365 includes premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
  • Microsoft 365 includes 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos
  • Microsoft 365 can be used on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
  • Microsoft 365 is an annual, auto-renewing subscription

Norton 360 Standard highlights:

  • Download instantly and help protect your PC, Mac or mobile device in minutes!
  • Real-time threat protection – defend against existing and emerging malware to your devices.
  • Secure VPN – Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN.
  • Dark Web Monitoring powered by LifeLock – we notify you if we find your personal information on the Dark Web.
  • 10GB Secure PC Cloud Backup Automatic – store and help protect important files.
  • A payment method must be saved in your Norton account to activate you won’t be charged until the prepaid term ends. For new Norton subscriptions only at an introductory price.
  • Never have a service disruption since this product auto-renews annually. If you do not wish to renew, you can cancel in your Norton account anytime.

Find the deal here at Newegg.

