Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 15-month subscription with Norton 360 Antivirus available for $74.99

You can now get a 15-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription for just $75 from Newegg. In addition to the discount, you will also get Norton 360 Standard antivirus 15-month subscription for free.
Microsoft 365 subscription highlights:
- Microsoft 365 can be shared with your family, up to 6 people
- Microsoft 365 includes premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
- Microsoft 365 includes 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos
- Microsoft 365 can be used on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
- Microsoft 365 is an annual, auto-renewing subscription
Norton 360 Standard highlights:
- Download instantly and help protect your PC, Mac or mobile device in minutes!
- Real-time threat protection – defend against existing and emerging malware to your devices.
- Secure VPN – Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN.
- Dark Web Monitoring powered by LifeLock – we notify you if we find your personal information on the Dark Web.
- 10GB Secure PC Cloud Backup Automatic – store and help protect important files.
- A payment method must be saved in your Norton account to activate you won’t be charged until the prepaid term ends. For new Norton subscriptions only at an introductory price.
- Never have a service disruption since this product auto-renews annually. If you do not wish to renew, you can cancel in your Norton account anytime.
Find the deal here at Newegg.
