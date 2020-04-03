The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen companies come together to fight a common enemy. Now, Michael has pledged to help fight coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Michael Dell announced that Michael and Susan Dell Foundation will be donating $100M to help in the fight against coronavirus. As a part of the donation, the foundation will be donating “$20 million to COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard, to identify potential treatments for COVID-19 and accelerate their development and distribution.” Additionally, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation will be donating “$80 million to providing relief for the communities we serve with a focus on four areas: supporting our healthcare systems; sustaining the work of nonprofits and social enterprises; supporting our education systems; and stabilizing livelihoods and small businesses.”

Like everyone else, Susan and I are closely following public health guidelines and doing our part to halt the spread of this virus. Now more than ever, it’s imperative to stay home, if possible, in a collective effort to support those working selflessly on the front lines to keep us well. During this time of social distancing – and renewed perspective – Susan and I have talked extensively about what we can continue to do to help make a difference in this very difficult time. The magnitude of the problem is daunting, and it is vitally important to us that help reaches as many people and families as possible. – Michael Dell

Michael and Susan Dell Foundation is not the only company that’s working towards curbing the spread of coronavirus. Recently, Microsoft announced that its global supply chain team has secured much-needed supplies which included protective gear, thermometers and more. Apple and Facebook, on the other hand, have donated millions of masks to the healthcare workers in the US and Europe while Razer, Tesla and SpaceX converted their manufacturing assembly lines to produce surgical masks and ventilators respectively.