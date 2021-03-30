Xiaomi is one of the few Chinese smartphone makers that are actively working towards releasing their first-ever smartphones to the market. We recently reported about the first leaked images of what’s likely the Mi Mix Fold, the company’s first-ever foldable phone. However, we didn’t get a glimpse at the front part of the foldable phone, until now.

Courtesy of the leaked poster of Mi Mix Fold on Chinese social media Weibo, we just got a glimpse of what the smartphone will look like from both front and back. The leaked poster of the Mi Mix Fold is very similar to the images that were leaked a few days ago, apparently suggesting that these leaks are real. However, the leaked poster doesn’t give a complete overview of the front part of the foldable phone, leaving us in the dark about the placement of the front cameras, placement of sensors, size of the bezels, and whether or not the notch is present.

Luckily, the leaked poster does reveal some useful information about the Mix Fold. According to the posted, the foldable phone will feature a rectangular camera bump at back, though we cannot confirm the number of camera sensors that are housing in the bump. But from what we can see in the poster, the Mix Fold has three camera sensors and one flash.

As you can see, the design of the Mi Mix Fold is heavily inspired by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, so much so that it’s hard to tell the difference between the two if you leave out minor details. While Mix Fold appears to be another me-too product, whether this becomes a success will depend on how well the smartphone deals with some of the key issues that are found in foldable phones.

That being said, there are a lot of things that we still don’t know about the Mix-branded foldable phone. Key details about specs, release date are not known at this moment, but as we approach the second half of 2021, details will start to surface on the internet.

Meanwhile, Chinese phone makers such as Oppo, Vivo are also looking forward to releasing their first-ever foldable smartphones this year. And if display analyst Ross Young is to be believed, Google, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo will release their foldable phones in the second half of 2021.