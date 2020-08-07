The popular opinion is that notch, punch hole make smartphones look bad and while the pop-up selfie camera is a great alternative, it makes the smartphone feel heavier than those with a notch or punch hole and is a bit slower than the regular front-facing camera. In other words, a truly all-screen phone will be possible only when smartphone manufacturers find a way to introduce an under-display camera. And the good news is that a Chinese company seems to have developed a smartphone with an under-display camera.

According to the founder/lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC,Â Ross Young Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra is likely to be the first smartphone to offer the under-display camera. However, you might not be able to buy the world’s first under-display camera phone as the Mi 10 Ultra is likely to be a demo product, as was the case with Xiaomi’s first wrap-around display phone, the Mi Mix Alpha. Without giving any specifics, famous tipster Ice Universe tweeted that “Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will shock the world.”

It will likely be the first phone with an under panel camera. But volume will be (shockingly) small…:) Mostly a demo product from what I hear. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 7, 2020

The Mi 10 Ultra was previously believed to be called Mi 10 Pro Plus, but Lei Jun, co-founder and chairman of the company, confirmed that the Mi 10 Pro Plus will be called Mi 10 Ultra outside of China, while in Chinese territory, the official name will be Mi 10 Supreme Edition.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the specs of the Mi 10 Ultra, but rumor has it that the smartphone will offer a 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a new telephoto camera, and faster wireless and wired charging.