Meta announces new sharing features for Instagram

Meta has announced a plethora of new ways to help users share and connect with the people they care about on Instagram. Of all the new features it announced, the company is currently rolling out only one. On the bright side, it has started testing other upcoming Instagram features, indicating they might go live soon.

In a blog post, Meta said that it has started rolling out Notes for Instagram across the world. As described by the company, Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. You can leave a note for followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list. They will see your note at the top of their inbox for 24 hours. If they reply to your note, you will receive them as DMs in your inbox.

Meta is also testing new features in Stories “to help people more easily share in spontaneous, fun ways to help create even stronger connections with friends.” The social media giant has started testing an update to Add Yours feature that went live last year. The improvement to Add Yours feature in Instagram will allow you to invite friends to participate by tapping “pass it on” when you see a prompt that reminds you of them.

Another upcoming feature for Instagram is Candid. This will let you capture a candid from the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or from the daily notification reminder that starts after your first candid. You can turn the daily notifications off from Settings if you do not want them. Meta is also testing similar features for Facebook stories.

Lastly, Meta is also testing Group Profiles and Collaborative Collections. With Group Profiles, users will be able to “create and join this new type of profile to share posts and stories in a dedicated, shared profile with friends.” However, only group members can see content posted on Group Profiles. Meanwhile, Collaborative Collections capability will let you connect your friends with whom you have shared interests. You can do this by saving posts to a collaborative collection in your group or 1:1 DMs.

If you use Instagram, let us know what your think about Notes and other upcoming features in the comments section.