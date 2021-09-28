Meet Amazon Glow, a new interactive projector and video-calling device for kids

Amazon today announced Amazon Glow, a new interactive projector and video-calling device for kids. Amazon Glow comes with a dedicated 8-inch display and a 19-inch touch-sensitive, projected space. During video calls, kids can have fun with remote family members and friends using the following types of interactive content.

Pick from thousands of children’s books to read on the 19” projected virtual space, and delight in engaging with rainbow pointers, spotlights, and word bubbles for added reading excitement Play : Have fun with classic games like Chess, Checkers, Go Fish, and Memory Match with new creative twists, and new games like ABC Charades and Paddle Battle

Create art using a palette of colors with digital pencils, crayons, paint brushes, or spray paint on a variety of themed art packs. Add stickers to amp up the creativity and use the vacuum eraser for a fresh start Discover : Find hidden magic with animations and sounds that will delight kids and grown-ups alike; and unlock levels in games to continuously challenge young minds

Childhood dreams of turning everyday objects into digital fun are now a reality with Glow’s object scanning feature. Kids can turn a favorite toy into a custom jigsaw puzzle by smashing the digital scan of the toy into virtual pieces to reassemble. Or, scan a favorite school art project and transform it into a new masterpiece with the help of a remote loved one. Glow Bits. Kids and families can experience a new way to have fun with physical objects with Glow Bits learning kits. The first Glow Bits learning kit is the Tangram puzzle game, where kids use physical shapes and their remote family member uses digital shapes to solve challenges together. Tangram Bits is bundled with the purchase of Glow, and additional Glow Bits coming soon will be sold separately.

Amazon Glow features:

You can pre-order it here for $249.