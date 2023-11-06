MediaTek Dimensity 9300 benchmark scores outnumber Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro

Tech giant MediaTek has just launched MediaTek Dimensity 9300, its latest, most powerful flagship mobile chip that supports generative AI. From the look of it, it seems like there’s a new competitor in town against the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro.

Popular benchmarker Geekbench has just put this chip to the test. Running on Android-based vivo X100 Pro, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 scores 2,270 in single-core and 7,916 for multi-core. Almost broke into 8,000

The multi-core performance of it is slightly better and more consistent than the Apple A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro and even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is highly anticipated. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a multi-core score of around 7,500, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have multi-core scores between 7,000 and 7,200.

MediaTek chips are often used in mid-range and budget Android smartphones, but they offer great value for money, especially at the lower end of the price spectrum.

Joe Chen, President at MediaTek, says that the Dimensity 9300 is their most powerful flagship chip yet, with a new architecture called All Big Core that gives it a huge boost in raw computing power. The Dimensity 9300 also has an upgraded AI Processing Unit (APU) that will enable new generative AI applications on smartphones.

The tech maker offers an octa-core design with 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.25GHz, 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85GHz, and 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0GHz. Coupled with MediaTek APU 790 AI processor and Arm Immortalis-G720 12-core in the GPU department, the tech maker boasts that it has “8 times faster” speed than the previous generation.