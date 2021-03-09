On March 16th, alongside the launch of the Xbox Wireless Headset, the Xbox Accessories app on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 devices is getting an update.

In this Xbox update, the app will let you customize your audio settings for the best personal experience. Customizable settings include equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic’s mute light.

This update also improves on last months update which added FPS Boost for backwards compatible games.

“Choice is incredibly important when it comes to choosing how you play your favorite games. So this March, we’re rolling out our new toggles for both FPS Boost and Auto HDR.” Jonathan Hildebrandt, Principal Program Manager Lead at Xbox Experiences, writes in the Xbox News post.

After popular demand, this update sees the return of Achievements to the Xbox app. “This first update will include a list of achievements in the app, an achievements details screen, and achievement unlocked notifications. We’ll also be releasing an additional update with popular features like leaderboards in the coming months.” Hildebrandt continued.



The update also includes various other tweaks and improves such as a new way to manage Xbox subscriptions, TV listening in OneGuide being sunset, and overall improvements to Managing your games.

