Microsoft has pushed the March firmware update to Surface Laptop 3. The firmware update improves the system stability as well as the battery life.

It’s worth noting that the March firmware update is available only for AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3, which is the 15-inch model. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface UEFI – improves system stability and battery life.

To install the latest firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, head over to Settings> Update & security> Check for Updates.

The March firmware update is also expected to be available for the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 in the coming days.

In related news, Microsoft is planning to launch a new variant of Surface Laptop 3 that will offer Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 CPU along with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. The new Intel variant will be coming out later this year and will be available to Microsoft Business customers.

If you ‘re using the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3., did you receive the firmware update? If yes, did you notice any performance lag or anything that comes in the way of your work flow? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Microsoft