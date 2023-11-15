Want to make Reels on Instagram a whole lot easier? This latest update will save your day

Meta has just rolled out an update to its popular media-sharing social media, Instagram, and there are a lot of things to unpack. But one of the best bits rolling out is the ability to make Reels on Instagram a whole lot more attractive and interactive.

How so? Well, you can now scale, crop, and rotate clips when making Reels on the app, and you can also add clips with audio from the new Instagram clip hub.

The social media platform is also giving a handsome makeover for its Drafts page. You can review, rename, and then schedule them in advance.

To give users more options to customize their Reels, Instagram is also adding 10 new English text-to-speech voices, six new fonts, and the ability to add outlines to text. And, not just that, you can also search for the right audio a whole lot better.

Instagram is not only updating Reels but also adding new filters to posts. They are also improving their Insights page to help you understand how your content is performing with a new metric.

Additionally, they are reportedly working on a new feature called Your Space, which will allow you to have two profiles on one account.