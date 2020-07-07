2K Games has announced that the upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition remake has been delayed.

Now releasing on September 25th, Mafia: Definitive Edition will see a one month delay from its original August 28th launch date.

Developer Hangar 13 has stated that the game’s new delay is essential due to complications with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience,” the developer said in a press release. “From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.”

To help smooth over the delay and ease fan concerns, the developer has revealed a short fifteen second teaser trailer for the game that you can check out below. There will also be an extended gameplay trailer released on July 22nd.

Bringing back the Mafia series these past few months hasn’t been a smooth task. The recent remaster of the series’ second entry resulted in myriad glitches and performance issues on consoles and PC that we hope won’t be present in this upcoming remake of the franchise original.