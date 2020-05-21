2K Games recently released remaster of Mafia 2 has been released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and the latter version is running up crap creek. And it’s not running great.

Taking to Reddit to showcase numerous issues with the game’s Xbox One X port, Reddit user AWetTurtleHead posted a short video to display just how bad Mafia 2 can get on Microsoft’s enhanced Xbox console.

The short video shows a simple driving section through the game’s open world but the game just can’t seem to keep up. Alongside awful performance, the new version of Mafia 2 can’t even properly load the game’s map as it chugs along.

This isn’t the only instance of the game’s reportedly shocking performance and technical shortcomings. Twitter user Cade Onder also explained multiple issues with the game’s Xbox version.

“Dialogue in cutscenes (non-pre rendered ones) like the intro only play sound through one speaker,” Onder explained on Twitter. “The settings are laughably minimal. The game feels clunkier than the original via weird bugs. It’s insulting to such a good game.”

“The worst thing is, this will likely be a lot of people’s first time playing the game. So they’re going to see it in this state and go “This is what you have been raving about for the last 10 years? This isn’t good at all.”

From a multitude of other players on social media, the new port of Mafia 2 isn’t even as technically competent as the original game’s PC port which allowed for enhanced physics with Nvidia PhysX support.

Mafia 2 was released as part of Mafia Trilogy, a remastered form of the open-world crime series.