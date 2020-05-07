Despite making a big splash about their next-gen games supporting cross-buy across generations, EA’s upcoming Madden NFL 21 only supports a limited time offer to upgrade.

Revealed through an EA press release, the company announced that the next-gen Xbox Series X version of Madden NFL 21 will only allow you to freely upgrade within specific parameters.

“To receive the offer, players must purchase Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One by December 31, 2020 and upgrade to Xbox Series X by March 31, 2021.” says the EA press release.

With gigantic AAA video games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla supporting a true cross-buy offer for customers on either end of the Xbox family of consoles, it’s extremely disappointing to see EA weasel out of an important feature of next-gen while trying to bag the credit other developers are earning.