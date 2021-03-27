macOS is not exactly the best platform for AAA gaming, with titles often showing up there late or not at all.

This has caused many macOS users to dual-boot, but Steam now have a simpler solution.

They have released a lightweight Steam Link app (only 30 MB) which allows you to stream games from a PC running Steam on your network. This follows the release of similar functionality in the Steam app for macOS, which is a much beefier 1 GB app.

Steam notes:

The Steam Link app allows you to play your Steam games across all your computers. Just pair an MFI or Steam controller to your Mac, connect to a computer running Steam on the same local network, and start playing your existing Steam games.

Gamers need an Apple Mac running macOS 10.13 or higher and a second PC running Steam, and the two computers should be in the same network, ideally connected via ethernet.

Find the app in the Apple Store for Mac here.

via the verge