Former Lumia Photography Lead joins Microsoft Surface Imaging team

Ari Partinen is a well known figure in the mobile imaging field. Back in 2014, he was working as Lumia Photography Lead at Nokia. Later, he joined Apple to work on iPhone camera validation and testing. Ari Partinen yesterday tweeted that he has joined Microsoft Surface Imaging team.

On a related note, Microsoft recently posted a job post for a Principal Android Camera System Architect/Engineer in Tampere, Finland, which described the person would need to “Own the computational photography and AI/ML implementation strategy with internal and external partners.”

It would be interesting to see how Microsoft improves the imaging capabilities in the next generation Surface Duo device.