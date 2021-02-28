Microsoft’s Surface Duo was behind the technology curve even at launch with a last-generation processor, modem, screen and camera.

Microsoft always planned for the Surface Duo to be the first in a range however, and some job posts hint at the improvements we can expect in Surface Duo 2, code-named Zeta.

A job post for a Software/Firmware Engineer in Taipei for example requires a “Deep familiarity with one or more of the following areas – RFFE bring up/modem protocols/modem power and performance/telephony/5G radio technologies.” while another for a Principal Android Camera System Architect/Engineer in Tampere, Finland, notes the person would need to “Own the computational photography and AI/ML implementation strategy with internal and external partners.”

We can expect the Surface Duo 2 to address the greatest deficiencies in the current model – the lack of a good camera and 5G support, though we also hope Microsoft pays particular attention to build quality this time around.

Like its predecessor, the Surface Dup 2 will likely hit the market some time towards Q3 2021. Are any of our readers looking to pick one up, or are you waiting for the famous 3rd version when Microsoft usually perfects its technology? Let us know below.

via WindowsLatest