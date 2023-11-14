Make Lord of the Rings War in the North Launch like this

I’m a big fan of anything Lord of the Rings, I absolutely love Tolkien’s universe. Recently, I remembered about a game that I used to play years ago, called – Lord of the Rings, War in the North. I was excited to see that it was available as a Steam game so I went ahead and immediately bought it.

However, when I would click on it, nothing would happen, just a bunch of random windows would resize and expand, but the game wouldn’t start. I haven’t played Steam games in quite a while, but apparently, this one trick can make it work. So here’s what you need to do:

1. Open your Steam application

2. Now to go Library

Unless you’re a noob like me, you know where that is. But in any case, I’ve inserted this image to help you.

3. Right click the game and go to Properties

Here, click on verify this game’s files are installed correctly. And here’s Steam’s official guidance on this. Just like this article says, one or more files may fail to verify. And that’s exactly what happened with my game.

This is normal for most Steam games and the files that fail to verify are local configuration files that should not be replaced as part of this process.

And that was all, if you believe it! You can see in the above featured image me actually playing the game with my favorite character – Gimli.

Now that this works, I will be looking at some other oldie but goldie games to try! Next up is the Max Payne series!

