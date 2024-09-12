Look, Xbox users. PS5 gamers can now try personalized 3D audio profiles

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony, the Japanese tech & gaming giant, has finally launched personalized 3D audio profiles for PS5 users after some beta testing—a feature that Xbox users have been longing for.

The personalized 3D audio profiles—recommended on Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore headphones—let you customize the sound to match how you hear, like the shape of your ears or head, making it easier to sense where things are in the game and feel more immersed. It is not available during cloud streaming or Remote Play.

“This feature builds on the 3D audio enhancements we’ve introduced to PS5 since launch, including 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers and support for compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices,” Sony said at the time of the feature’s beta launch.

The latest PS5 system update also includes a Welcome Hub, a customizable space on the home screen where you can organize widgets and backgrounds for easier access to key information. And now, you can also share party voice chat links via PS5’s messaging or social media apps with gamers outside your friends list.

Other previously beta-tested features, like user-specific Remote Play settings and adaptive controller charging, are also rolling out. You can try it out by first updating your PS5 system.

As for Xbox, Sony’s number-one competitor in the gaming landscape, folks over at the green console are expecting a return of a decade-old feature that was once killed. The friend request feature—from the good old Xbox 360 days—is making its way back to Xbox after Microsoft previously removed it when launching the Xbox One.