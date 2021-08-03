Logitech announces Zone True Wireless earbuds with ANC, best-in-class audio and Teams certification

Logitech today announced Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds. These new earbuds are targeted towards professionals. Both Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds are certified by Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds come with a premium noise-canceling mic and Active Noise Cancellation for great audio calling experience. Also, they have a minimalist and modern design. In addition to Bluetooth, Zone True Wireless earbuds can be connected with your PC using the included USB receiver for a reliable connection. Thanks to Multipoint support, you can connect to two devices at the same time. Logitech claims that Zone True Wireless earbuds will deliver 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. Zone True Wireless will be available in two colors, Graphite and Rose.

The Zone Wired Earbuds allow users to join from anywhere work takes them via USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm connectors.

Logitech Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds will be available this Fall for $299 and $99, respectively. The Rose Zone True Wireless Earbuds will initially be available exclusively from Logitech directly.

Source: Logitech