Logitech MX Master 3 review: The best mouse for most of us

In September, Logitech announced its third generation flagship mouse — Logitech MX Master 3. After using Logitech MX Master 2S every day for about a year, I was quite excited by Logitech’s announcement. For the past two months, I’ve been using the new Logitech MX Master 3 mouse and now I can confidently say that it is the best mouse for most of us. The new MX Master 3 looks almost similar to MX Master 2S, but Logitech has refined the design based on user feedback. I think there are three notable upgrades: new scrolling experience, USB-C port, and improved thumb control area.

Ultrafast magspeed scrolling:

The MX Master 2S already had an excellent scrolling experience. The speed-adaptive scroll wheel in MX Master 2S auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll. With MX Master 3, Logitech in introducing an ultrafast magspeed scrolling that offers speed, precision & quietness of electromagnetic scrolling with an all new magspeed wheel. Logitech claims that MX Master 3 offers up to 90% faster, 87% more precise and more quiet scrolling experience. With a flick of the steel machined-steel scroll wheel, you can scroll through 1,000 lines in one second! I’m sure everyone will love the new scrolling experience in MX Master 3, because it is so much fun to use.

USB-C port:

Logitech has now fixed the major issue with the MX Master 2S. The classic Micro-USB port is replaced with USB-C port in MX Master 3. Logitech claims that a full charge lasts up to 70 days and a quick 1 min charge gives 3 hrs of use. In my real-world usage, MX Master 3 was up and running for about 40 days on a single full charge.

Improved thumb control area:

Based on the user feedback, there are some major changes in the thumb control area. In the MX Master 2S, the thumb wheel and forward/backward buttons were in the same line next to each other. Both the buttons were also placed so close to each other, making it quite difficult to use. With the new MX Master 3, the thumb wheel and controls are placed ideally for more easy usage. On the top, you have got the thumb wheel and below it, you can find the redesigned buttons. You can check out the differences in the below image. The top image is MX Master 2S and the bottom one is MX Master 3.

Other features of MX Master 3:

Apart of the three main improvements listed above, some things that were already on MX Master 2S is still there. The MX Master 3 features the same Logitech Darkfield Tracking tech that allows you to use the mouse on virtually any surface. And it comes with 4000 DPI precision sensor for accurate tracking.

The MX Master 3 supports app-specific customization, allowing you to speed up your workflow with predefined app-specific profiles and numerous customization options. For example, you can customize it like the following:

In Edge and Chrome, the thumb wheel can be used to switch between tabs and the side buttons for forward and backward operations.

In Microsoft Word, the thumb wheel can be used to zoom in to documents and the side buttons for undo and redo operations.

In Adobe Photoshop, the thumb wheel can be used to adjust brush sizes and the side buttons for undo and redo operations.

You can do all these customization in Logitech Options software very easily. The Logitech Flow software allows you to work with three PCs seamlessly. For example, you can transfer your mouse cursor, text, and files – between a Windows desktop and a macOS laptop. Even though this is a cool feature, I don’t use it personally since I work on a single PC most of the time. People who jump between multiple PCs will find this feature very useful.

Overall, I feel Logitech MX Master 3 is a must buy for all power users out there. You can order Logitech MX Master 3 mouse here from Amazon.