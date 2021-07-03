Amazon is offering a decent $55 discount on Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It’s now available at $75, down from $130 — that’s a straight $55 discount if you do the math. If you purchase the MX Master Mouse alongside the keyboard, you’ll also get a discount — you can get the bundle at $134.98, down from $229.98.

Logitech G613 features

Lightspeed: Wireless technology for super-fast 1 ms report rate

Romer G mechanical switches deliver quiet, precise mechanical performance and 70 million click life for incredible feel and durability

6 programmable G keys put custom macro sequences and in app commands at your fingertips. 1 Customize G key profiles individually for each app

Bluetooth: Bluetooth enabled device with Windows 8 or later, Mac OS X 10.12 or later, Chrome OS, or Android 3.2 or later, iOS 10 or later

G613 delivers up to 18 months of gaming on 2 x AA batteries. System requirements: Windows 7 or later, Mac OS X 10.10 or later, Chrome OS, Android 3.2 or later, USB port

You can buy the Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at a discounted price here from Amazon.