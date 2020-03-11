Logitech announces a wireless charger that can charge iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time

Logitech today announced three new wireless chargers under its POWERED brand. The three new wireless chargers are Logitech POWERED 3-in-1 Dock, Logitech POWERED Stand and Logitech POWERED Pad. Logitech POWERED 3-in-1 Dock is the most interesting one because it is designed to charge iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. You can learn more about these new charger below.

POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock – $129.99 USD:

POWERED 3-in-1 Dock is a beautifully wireless charger that can charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time. This charger will provide up to 7.5W of fast-charging power on both docking stations. It also works with most cases 3 mm or thinner. The charging indicator light allows you to know whether the device is charging and it is designed not to shine too brightly or disturb sleep. Finally, POWERED 3-in-1 Dock works with wireless charging capable phones of many sizes – big, small, and in-between.

POWERED Wireless Charging Stand – $59.99 USD:

Tired of picking between charging your phone or using it? Now you can do both at the same time using the Logitech POWERED Stand. POWERED Stand is capable of delivering 9W Fast Charging to Samsung phones and up to 7.5W of fast-charging power to iPhones. POWERED Stand is available in graphite and white. It also works with most cases 3 mm or thinner. The charging indicator light allows you to know whether the device is charging.

POWERED Wireless Charging Pad – $39.99 USD

The Logitech POWERED Pad is the cheapest wireless charger from Logitech. POWERED Pad is capable of delivering 9W Fast Charging to Samsung phones and up to 7.5W of fast-charging power to iPhones. POWERED Pad is available in graphite, white, lilac and blue sage.

Source: Logitech